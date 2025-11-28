Pilatus has secured a third customer for its new PC-7 MKX basic trainer, with Belgium having signed up for an 18-strong fleet.

Announced on 27 November, the 20-year service contract also covers the provision of “simulators, computer-based training platforms and mission planning and debriefing systems”, Pilatus says.

Aircraft deliveries will commence in 2027, and “training is planned to start in 2028, once the infrastructure and simulators have been delivered and instructors have been familiarised with the new pilot training system”, the airframer adds.

The project also will provide a new hangar and training centre at Beauvechain air base.

Sabena Engineering – which will serve as in-country partner to Pilatus – says its in-service support responsibilities will span “technician training, airworthiness management, aircraft and simulation system maintenance, as well as the daily operational availability of the fleet and associated equipment”.

The new assets replace the Belgian air force’s vintage Leonardo SF-260 trainers. Aviation analytics company Cirium details the service as still flying 19 examples, aged between 33 and 55 years.

Belgium has joined France and the Netherlands in ordering the Swiss-built PC-7 MKX, with those nations respectively having ordered 22 (via Babcock France) and eight.

In a separate development, Airbus Helicopters has flown the first of 15 H145M rotorcraft on order for the Belgian air force. The aircraft made its debut sortie from the airframer’s Donauworth assembly site in Germany on 14 November.

A first delivery is due early next year, with the incoming type to by 2027 have assumed the duties currently performed using aged Leonardo Helicopters AW109s. The service’s 10 operational examples are each aged 32 years, Cirium data shows.