France has ordered six VSR700 uncrewed rotorcraft from Airbus Helicopters and Naval Group, which will be operated by the French navy from 2028.

The contract, which launches serial production, follows the signature of a framework agreement between the two companies and France’s DGA military procurement agency in June 2025 in relation to the country’s SDAM naval drone programme.

To be delivered in an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) configuration, the VSR700s will be equipped with a surveillance radar, an electro-optical sensor and an Automatic Identification System receiver to ascertain the identity of vessels.

Airbus Helicopters is responsible for the overall Guimbal Cabri G2-based aircraft and its flight-control system, while Naval Group will ensure integration into the overall architecture of the ships and connection with their combat systems.

Although to be deployed in an ISR configuration by the French navy, the VSR700 can be used for a variety of missions including cargo transport and armed scout roles, with the airframer displaying a guided-rocket-equipped example at June’s Paris air show.

Civil operations, such as firefighting, are also foreseen.

Airbus Helicopters has also demonstrated the VSR700’s ability to team with crewed helicopters using the HTeaming solution.

In addition to its domestic customer, the airframer will offer the VSR700 to the export market.

Airbus Helicopters has flown two VSR700 prototypes since the programme was launched in 2017, including multiple tests at sea. Maximum take-off weight is 700kg (1,540lb) with a 100kg payload.