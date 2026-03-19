Warsaw-based Draco Aircraft has entered into partnership with two Polish military institutions to pitch a development of its so-called hyper-short take-off and landing (HyperSTOL) aircraft.

Under the agreements, Draco will work with the Polish Air Force Institute of Technology (ITWL) and Warsaw’s Military University of Technology (WAT) in “defining a sophisticated, multi-role combat system for the Polish armed forces and NATO”, the company says.

Announcing the development on 19 March, Draco chief executive Johannes von Thadden described the resulting product as to be “an ideal ‘identify-destroy’ platform against asymmetric threats like drones”.

“This will strengthen border security and offer frontline units real support where time and operational flexibility matter most,” von Thadden adds.

“Combining Draco’s extreme flight physics with the technical expertise of ITWL and WAT, the partners aim to deliver a dual-use platform capable of close air support, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and counter-drone operations,” the airframer says.

“We will define the optimal equipment and functionality, ensuring these modifications translate directly into mission effectiveness in combat conditions,” says Slawomir Michalak, head of ITWL’s avionics division.

The work between the parties will “define the optimal military version, ensuring it fully meets specific operational requirements”, adds Lieutenant Lukasz Kiskowiak from the WAT.

Images released by the company depicting a military version include its carriage of under-wing guided weapons and a lightweight electro-optical/infrared sensor beneath its forward fuselage.

To be available from 2028 following the completion of development and certification activities, the civilian-variant Draco is itself a major redevelopment of the Polish-produced PZL-104 Wilga utility aircraft, which was first flown in 1962.

Technical data from the company indicates that the Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-135A-powered turboprop will have a maximum take-off weight of 1,980kg (4,370lb), with a 129kt (238km/h) cruise speed, stall speed of just 38kt and endurance of up to 6h.

Draco cites an expected ‘HyperSTOL’ operating performance featuring the ability to take-off within 30m (98ft) and land within 25m, enabling “near-vertical departures from high-threat zones”.