General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has announced a co-production pact with United Arab Emirates company Calidus Aerospace.

The memorandum of understanding will see the two companies “collaborate on the prospective co-production” of the MQ-9B SkyGuardian remotely piloted aircraft and Gambit collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) in the UAE, says GA-ASI.

“Working with partners within UAE helps us to connect with key experts and capabilities in the region,” says GA-ASI resident David Alexander.

“For General Atomics, this agreement underscores the shared commitment to long-term cooperation, technological innovation, and the advancement of our aircraft within the UAE.”

In November 2020, the US government cleared the possible sale of 18 MQ-9Bs to the UAE, as part of a broader package that include 50 Lockheed Martin F-35As as well as air-to-surface munitions.

The F-35 deal has fallen through, and a firm order for the MQ-9Bs has yet to emerge from the UAE.

At the Dubai air show in November 2023 GA-ASI said that smart weapons from UAE weapons maker EDGE would be integrated with the MQ-9B.

GA-ASI’s Gambit effort covers a range of CCAs for military use. A member of the Gambit family, the YFQ-42A, is competing with the Anduril YFQ-44A in the US Air Force’s CCA Increment 1 programme.

Abu Dhab-based Calidus produces a range of defence equipment, including the B-250 light-attack turboprop and B-250T trainer.