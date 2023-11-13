General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) will integrate smart weapons produced by United Arab Emirates defence producer EDGE with the MQ-9B SkyGuardian unmanned air vehicle (UAV).

The agreement, signed at the Dubai air show, will see the two companies integrate EDGE’s Thunder series of guided bombs and Desert Sting series of glide weapons. The Al Tariq series of weapons will also be integrated.

The project will mark the first time that GA-ASI has integrated non-NATO weapons with one of its UAVs.

“We are proud to be working with General Atomics Aeronautical,” says Hamad Al Marar, president of EDGE Group’s Missiles & Weapons cluster.

“The opportunity to integrate our smart weapons on the MQ-9B SkyGuardian will offer the end user multiple dynamic, highly accurate, and cost-effective ground strike solutions. We look forward to working closely with General Atomics Aeronautical on this programme and to enhancing our collaboration in the future.”