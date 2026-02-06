Investigators are examining the circumstances of a serious incident at Brussels airport in which an SAS Airbus A320neo commenced its take-off roll on a short taxiway.

The aircraft (SE-ROM) had been operating a service to Copenhagen on 5 February.

It appears to have been heading south on an outer apron taxiway, towards runway 07R, but turned left onto the link taxiway E1 rather than continue to the runway at the next intersection.

The aircraft seems to have accelerated along E1 which continues into taxiway F2 and a narrower taxiway V1 – all running parallel to 07R.

But these taxiways only provided a combined distance of some 4,000ft before terminating adjacent to fuel storage infrastructure.

“The departure in question was interrupted due to an irregularity,” says SAS. ”In aviation, safety is never compromised.

“Airlines, airports, and air traffic control are accustomed to operating in time-critical environments and are trained to manage this safely.”

SAS says an investigation has been opened, and points out that no passengers were injured and there was no damage to the aircraft.

“The safety of our passengers and colleagues is always our highest priority,” it adds.

Investigators have yet to disclose full details of the incident, which took place in darkness, and any contributing factors.

The Belgian Cockpit Association, which represents pilots, says it will provide support to the crew involved.

“A technical investigation has been initiated, and we are confident that its conclusions will help prevent the recurrence of a similar event in the future,” it adds.

Meteorological data from Brussels at the time of the occurrence, around 22:00, indicates good visibility and no significant weather conditions.