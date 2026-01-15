Indian investigators are probing an incident which badly damaged an Airbus A350-900’s engine after landing, having turned back to Delhi.

The Air India aircraft had been bound for New York JFK on 15 January but – owing to the closure of Iranian airspace – returned to Delhi where it landed on runway 28.

India’s civil aviation regulator, the DGCA, says the A350 subsequently taxied for the apron.

But as it reached the intersection of taxiways N and N4, the right-hand Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engine ingested a cargo container.

The container caused “substantial damage” to the powerplant, says the regulator.

“Visibility at the time of [the] incident was marginal,” it adds.

Meteorological data for Delhi airport at the time indicates fog and visibility down to 100-200m.

According to the DGCA’s preliminary analysis, a Bird Worldwide Flight Services baggage train carrying containers to a terminal baggage zone had crossed the intersection in the vehicle lane.

“During crossing, one of the [containers] toppled onto the taxiway intersection,” says the regulator. This container was then ingested by the A350, which was then parked on stand 244.

Investigation into the occurrence is taking place. The DGCA identifies the airframe involved as VT-JRB, which was handed over to the carrier in early 2024.