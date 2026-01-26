The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has opened investigations into an incident where a tool was found inside the left wing of a Qantas Airbus A380.

The agency, which does not identify the tool, says the tool was discovered on 9 January. It also notes that the A380 (registered VH-OQK) had flown two sectors – from Sydney to Dallas Fort-Worth and back – before the tool was located.

“The evidence collection phase of the investigation will involve interviewing involved parties, examination of maintenance records and the collection of other relevant information,” the ATSB states.

According to data from data analytics company Cirium, the A380, which is powered by four Rolls-Royce Trent 972-84EP engines, was delivered to Qantas in November 2011.

The ATSB expects to complete investigations by the second quarter of the year.

“Should a critical safety issue be identified during the course of the investigation, the ATSB will immediately notify relevant parties, so that appropriate safety action can be taken,” it adds.