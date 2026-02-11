US authorities have closed the airspace around El Paso airport for up to 10 days, citing security reasons but without further details.

The closure affects two airspace zones.

One is a circle of 10nm radius centred on El Paso airport VORTAC beacon, while the other is a trapezoidal region lying to the west.

Aircraft operations within both zones are prohibited below an altitude of 18,000ft – although neighbouring Mexican airspace is not affected.

The FAA says the temporary flight restrictions run from 11-21 February.

But it has not elaborated on the airspace ban beyond stating that it has been imposed for “special security reasons”.

“All flights to and from El Paso are grounded, including commercial, cargo and general aviation,” says the airport’s operator.

“Travellers should contact their airlines to get most up-to-date flight status information.”

The airport annually handles around 4 million passengers.

Several major US carriers operate from El Paso include United Airlines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Frontier Airlines.