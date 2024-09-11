South African Airways has been rechecking personnel, including pilots, after the country’s civil aviation regulator accused the airline’s chief medical officer of issuing fraudulent certificates.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority says the officer’s designation as an aviation medical examiner was not renewed after 31 March this year – pending an investigation – but alleges that they continued to issue medical certificates after this date.

It has set a 15-day deadline, expiring on 1 October, for all licensed personnel, including crews, engineers and air traffic controllers, to submit to re-examination if they obtained certification from 1 April.

While the regulator has not detailed the extent of any problems, it has notified the broader aviation sector. It alleges “fraudulent and incomplete” medical reports were filed, and that “non-medical and unauthorised personnel” carried out assessments.

“We view these allegations in a very serious light as they have a direct impact on the ability of aviation personnel to perform their duties in a safe manner,” says SACAA director of civil aviation Poppy Khoza.

South African Airways insists the action has no impact on its operations, adding that only one pilot and two cabin crew members are “negatively affected” and will be recertified.

It states that it has a “zero tolerance” policy towards violation of aviation safety regulations and is supporting an SACAA probe.

According to the SACAA, switching to an automated medical records system has “proven beneficial” by allowing the authority to detect irregularities quickly.