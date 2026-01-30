Airbus is to convert one of its A300-600ST Beluga outsize transports into a science and technology education facility at the airframer’s UK plant in Broughton.

The manufacturer disclosed the plan after one of its five Beluga aircraft (F-GSTF) conducted its final flight – from Bordeaux to Broughton – on 29 January.

This airframe was delivered to Airbus 25 years ago as part of its internal logistics fleet for shuttling wings and other aerostructures between the company’s assembly plants.

Airbus Broughton head Gareth Davies says the aircraft will be used as an education facility to promote the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.

“We aren’t just preserving our history, we are using it to fuel the future of UK aerospace and inspire the talent of tomorrow,” he says.

Airbus will co-operate with local school administrations to design curriculum activities focused on ‘Beluga 5’ as a “visual centerpiece”.

While gradually diminishing – owing to its replacement by the larger A330-based BelugaXL – the Beluga fleet will remain in use until mid-2027 when the BelugaXL completely takes over the logistics activity.

‘Beluga 5’ flew 13,300 sectors between Airbus sites, and was also used to transport satellites to the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral.

Airbus pilot Didier Puxeddu, who flew the aircraft’s final sortie to Broughton, states: “Knowing this aircraft will now stay here to inspire future pilots and engineers makes this touchdown one of the most rewarding of my career.”