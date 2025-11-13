United Aircraft has flown the latest, fully import-substituted Yakovlev MC-21 prototype to the test centre at Moscow Zhukovsky from Irkutsk, to join the certification fleet.

The twinjet – which carried out its maiden flight towards the end of October – flew nonstop to Moscow, a sortie of 6h 15min.

Operated by a test crew of four, it flew at an altitude of around 11,000m (36,000ft), says the aerospace firm.

The aircraft is the second import-substituted prototype of the MC-21, with foreign systems replaced by domestically-sourced equivalents. It was built as a -300 version, but converted to a -310 with Russian engines.

It will join another airframe, which had partial substitution, which was flown to Zhukovsky in mid-May.

“Specialists will prepare the aircraft, after which it will begin certification testing as part of the import substitution programme,” says United Aircraft.

According to test pilot Andrei Voropayev, who commanded the flight, the aircraft “performed flawlessly”.