Russian specialists are preparing to conduct certification testing of the on-board electronic systems for the Yakovlev MC-21-310.

The -310 is a variant of the MC-21 twinjet which will be powered by Russian-built Aviadvigatel PD-14 engines and include a substantial proportion of domestically-sourced systems and components.

Russia’s GosNIIAS aviation research institute states that an “electronic bird” ground rig will perform “thousands” of virtual flights as part of the certification effort.

Integration of the Russian-supplied equipment – which will replace foreign-built equivalents, under an import-substitution scheme – is being carried out, it states, with tests scheduled to commence in April.

GosNIIAS adds that documentation for the testing methodology is also undergoing final checks.

It says the rig was set up last year, and has been developed to facilitate the work of testers, as well as designers and maintenance personnel, in order to improve efficiency and reduce the risk of equipment damage.

The rig features, in particular, radio-technical simulators in order to test navigation, landing and communications systems – something which was not included on the rig for the Yakovlev SJ-100.

“Testing of the on-board electronics on such rigs significantly accelerates the development process, reduces the overall cost and increases the safety of tests,” says the institute.