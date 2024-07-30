Airbus’s adjusted earnings for its commercial aircraft division were down by 13% to €1.95 billion ($2.11 billion) over the first half, as investments for future preparation offset the increase in deliveries.

The airframer delivered 323 commercial aircraft over the first six months – up on the previous 316 and lifting commercial revenues 4% to €21.2 billion – and the company is maintaining its latest target of 770 deliveries for the full year.

“We are focused on deliveries and preparing the next steps of the ramp-up, while addressing specific supply chain challenges and protecting the sourcing of key work packages,” says chief executive Guillaume Faury.

Airbus is continuing its A320neo-family ramp-up with the aim of achieving a monthly production rate of 75 in 2027.

It also says it is focusing on the “industrial maturity and financial performance” of its A220 programme, which recently became the subject of additional shareholder financing by Airbus and its Canadian government partner Investissement Quebec.

Airbus is looking to take A220 output to 14 aircraft per month in 2026.

Monthly production targets for the widebody programmes similarly remain unchanged, at four A330s in 2024 and 12 A250s in 2028.