Scottish regional carrier Loganair has commenced flight demonstrations with an electric aircraft by flying postal routes with the Beta Technologies Alia CX300.

The aircraft has conducted initial flights on the Glasgow-Dundee sector as part of a test programme to show how postal service Royal Mail could use electric models to deliver to remote communities.

Loganair says the demonstration will cover various locations including Aberdeen, Inverness, Wick and Orkney.

The aircraft is carrying “representative” letters and parcels, says the airline, to simulate the mail flights the carrier operates.

Loganair says the demonstration aims to show how electric aircraft can integrate into the network “without disruption, using the same airports”.

“We are not talking about concepts, prototypes, or distant ambition,” says Loganair chief Luke Farajallah. “This is a real tangible programme of flying across our network which will provide invaluable data on how an electric aircraft could perform in a real commercial environment.”

Royal Mail has been seeking to reduce its reliance on aircraft, switching to electric road transport to reduce carbon emissions.

Last year the postal firm stated that it had almost halved the number of domestic flights – cutting 18 domestic services by April 2025 – as part of its sustainability effort.

Royal Mail has conducted trials with unmanned aerial vehicles, including twin-engined Windracers drones, with the aim of setting up more than 50 postal drone routes served by a fleet of some 200 drones in a three-year timefame.

The postal firm has retained a number of domestic flights for essential deliveries, to comply with its service obligations.

“Electrifying some of the remaining mail flights would further reduce Royal Mail’s emissions,” says Loganair.

The Alia is an all-electric aircraft that performs conventional take-off and landing operations from existing runways, and uses a fast-charging system from its manufacturer enabling it to recharge in around 20-40min.

Loganair says the Alia’s range of over 330nm and payload capability of up to 560kg mean it is “well-matched” to the airline’s high-frequency Scottish routes.

Beta Technologies head of sales and support Simon Newitt adds that the Scottish terrain presents a “compelling” environment for electric aviation.

“Flying real postal routes alongside an operator with Loganair’s experience is exactly how you validate this technology,” he adds.