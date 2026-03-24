Ethiopian Airlines is to acquire a pair of Boeing 777-300ER converted freighters through a lease agreement with Irish firm AerCap.

The aircraft will be delivered to the carrier in the second quarter of 2028.

AerCap is a partner on a conversion programme for the twinjet type undertaken by Israel Aerospace Industries.

The freighter – which is designated the 777-300ERSF – secured US and Israeli certification last year, and subsequently entered service with Kalitta Air.

Ethiopian’s agreement to take the converted jets will mark the freighter’s debut in Africa.

“These aircraft will significantly enhance our cargo capacity and efficiency, boosting trade in the region,” says Ethiopian Airlines Group chief Mesfin Tasew.

AerCap chief Aengus Kelly says the aircraft will deliver “significant cost efficiencies” to the Addis Ababa-based airline.

Israel Aerospace Industries reached a freighter conversion tie-up agreement with Ethiopian Airlines some five years ago, covering modification of 767-300ERs at the carrier’s facility in the Ethiopian capital.

Ethiopian Airlines became the first customer for the co-operation, with plans to convert three of its 767s.

It already uses the Boeing 777F and reached a provisional agreement in 2022 to take five 777-8 freighters.