Israeli carrier Israir is expecting to commence long-haul services with Airbus A330s in the second half of this year, later than its previous mid-May estimate.

The airline is acquiring two aircraft and, having made an advance payment, is intending to complete the $74 million transaction in the second quarter.

Israir, which has shown off the type in the carrier’s colours, says the acquisition is a “necessary step” in the airline’s development.

It states that the A330s will address two issues: the ability to reach new markets, and the need to prepare for shorter eastbound routes through expansion of the Abraham Accords.

Israir expects to operate the aircraft – configured with around 250 seats in three classes – using its air and ground crews.

According to the airline’s full-year financial statement for 2025 the company is engaged in negotiations with a banking company for a $41 million loan to finance the aircraft.

Israeli airline operations have been disrupted since 28 February as a result of the conflict with Iran.