Finnair will use a mix of new and older aircraft to replenish its narrowbody fleet, ordering up to 46 Embraer 195-E2s and supplementing them with used Airbus A320s and A321s.

The Oneworld airline has 29 A320-family jets in its single-aisle fleet while its regional division Norra uses 12 E190s and 12 ATR turboprops.

Finnair has been planning a “partial renewal” of its narrowbody fleet.

It has disclosed that it will take 18 firm E195-E2s – to be operated by Norra – with options and purchase rights respectively on 16 and 12 additional aircraft.

The first three of these, configured with 134 seats, will be introduced next year, from the third quarter.

Another six will follow in 2028 and six in 2029. The airline is acquiring spare Pratt & Whitney PW1900G engines and maintenance services as part of the agreement.

Embraer will include the order in its first-quarter figures for 2026.

Finnair chief executive Turkka Kuusisto says the E2s are “one of the largest investments” in the carrier’s history.

“[They are] a great match for our needs, enabling a stronger regional network that both strengthens connectivity to and from Finland, and efficiently feeds our long-haul network,” he adds.

But Finnair has also chosen to source up to 12 older-variant A320s and A321s from the used aircraft market.

“This mix of new and used aircraft supports our growth and profitability targets in an optimal way, as we continue to implement our strategy,” says Kuusisto.

The used jets – the exact number and delivery schedule have yet to be determined – will replace the oldest A320s and A321s in the airline’s fleet over the next few years.

Kuusisto says the mix of larger and smaller narrowbodies will allow the airline to “tap into the growth opportunities in our markets in a flexible and efficient manner”.