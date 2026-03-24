Lockheed Martin is teaming up with Polish aerospace firm WZL-1 for the local support of sensors on Warsaw’s future fleet of AH-64E Apache attack helicopters.

The partnership will support sensors such as the Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor (TADS/PNVS), as well as the helicopters’ Longbow fire control radar, says Lockheed.

Lockheed produces the helicopters’ TADS/PNVS and is involved with the Longbow radar through a partnership with Northrop Grumman.

The agreement will see Lockheed support WZL-1 technicians based at a new facility in the city of Lodz.

In November 2025 Boeing secured a Foreign Military Sales order to provide Apaches for Poland, Kuwait, and Egypt. This included 96 examples for Poland with deliveries commencing in 2028.

Poland’s Apaches will replace its 29 Soviet-era Mil Mi-24s.