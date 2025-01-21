Portuguese maintenance firm Mesa is to carry out the servicing of UK start-up Global Airlines’ first Airbus A380 following its ferry flight to Beja.

The aircraft arrived from Dresden, where it had undergone heavy maintenance, on 17 January.

Mesa, which has facilities at Lisbon as well as Beja, says it will undertake “routine” maintenance on the A380 along with cabin improvements to prepare the jet for commercial operations.

It adds that it will assist with applying the would-be carrier’s “unique livery” to the aircraft’s fuselage.

“The Global Airlines A380 project presents a significant opportunity to Mesa to enhance its position as a global leader in the aviation MRO sector,” says chief executive David Cruz.

“Our ability to support such a complex and iconic aircraft highlights our ongoing commitment to excellence, safety, and innovation.”

Mesa has prior experience with the A380, having worked on a separate airframe operated by Portuguese wet-lease specialist Hi Fly – the company which has been ferrying the Global aircraft.

“We want our first A380 to be well cared-for as she takes the final steps towards our first commercial operations in 2025,” says Global chief executive James Asquith.

He adds that the A380 is “the most complex of aircraft” and insists the first example “will not be the last A380 we bring to Beja”.

Ground-handling specialist Safeport carried out servicing of the jet, with the provision of ground-support equipment, towing, water and lavatory service, and cleaning.