Turkish Aerospace Industries has seen a change in senior management, with general manager Temel Kotil stepping aside after a momentous eight years at the airframer.

Company chairman Rafet Dran has also transferred his role to Omar Vardan, says the company.

Kotil, who served as chief executive of Turkish Airlines from 2006-2016 before joining TAI, oversaw a period of major programme advancement.

His eight years with TAI saw maiden flights for aircraft such as the developmental Kaan fighter, the T625 Gobkey helicopter, Hurkis B basic trainer, T929 ATAK attack helicopter, as well as the Anka III and Aksungur unmanned air vehicles.

Kotil is succeeded by Mehmet Demiroglu, head of TAI’s helicopter programmes.

Demiroglu’s Linkedin profile suggests that in addition to working at Turkish Aerospace, he has worked at Turkish Engine Industries and with General Electric.