Low-cost operator Vietjet has disclosed plans to set up an MRO facility in Laos, as part of a wider agreement with Laotian civil aviation authorities.

The airline and Laos’ transport ministry signed the memorandum of understanding on 11 July – on the sidelines of a state visit by Vietnamese president To Lam – to “implement multiple aviation-related projects”.

Vietjet says the new projects includes the planned MRO facility, as well as plans to “further expand air transport activities” in the country.

The MRO facility will be established with its training academy “to oversee the training of the new workforce in line with international aviation standards”.

“In return, as the airline’s partner, the Department of Civil Aviation of Laos will provide administrative, legal, and facility support, and coordinate with other agencies to facilitate the projects,” it adds.

Neither Vietjet nor the Laotian authorities provided a timeline for when these projects will be implemented. The carrier has an existing regional aircraft maintenance centre in Laos, which it established as a joint venture with national carrier Lao Airlines.

“Vietjet’s commitment to expanding air connectivity in Laos aims to offer affordable flight options and quality air services to Laotian and international tourists visiting the country,” the airline adds. Vietjet recently launched direct flights between Vietnam and Laos, linking Ho Chi Minh city with Vientiane.