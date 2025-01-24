Airbus has pointed to operational issues as the primary reason for its decision to close its specialised A300-600ST Beluga cargo airline, little more than a year after obtaining certification.

The airline, Airbus Beluga Transport, was established to pursue outsize freight business after the airframer withdrew the A300-600ST fleet from its internal logistics service.

While the carrier has operated a number of flights, transporting such payloads as military helicopters and satellites, Airbus says it is terminating the activity.

“Overall, the cargo market development is not the reason for [Airbus Beluga Transport] to close its business, as operational issues were the biggest challenge instead,” the company tells FlightGlobal.

The Beluga has a high main cargo deck, and Airbus had to develop a tailored lifting platform capable of handling outsize loads and which could be transported to the destination.

It adds that the aircraft required “specific” handling procedures and a dedicated, trained crew for loading and unloading.

Airbus Beluga Transport operated four of the airframer’s five A300-600STs.

The company has not elaborated on the take-up from potential customers, but says it routinely reviews the business performance of affiliates, in order to “address structural losses, propose alternative solutions and take the necessary decision to protect its employees and assets”.

Airbus Beluga Transport has 75 employees.

All employees have been informed of the decision and Airbus says it is “committed” to assisting all affected personnel to find alternative roles either within the company or elsewhere.

It has yet to decide on the medium- and long-term future of the A300-600ST fleet, but the aircraft will initially revert to the air operator’s certificate of Airbus Transport International, the company’s internal logistics arm.

Airbus Transport International flies the A330-700L BelugaXL, which was developed to replace the A300-600ST.

“To what extent ATI will be operating the [A300-600ST] is subject to the respective ongoing planning,” says Airbus.

While the airframer is closing its outsize freight airline, it insists broader air freight market demand remains strong – even though some activity has switched to sea transport – and the company will continue to “play an active role”.

“Airbus’ product portfolio consists of different individual offerings,” it says, adding that the outsize cargo transport service is “not linked” to its passenger-to-freighter conversion business or the development of the A350 freighter.