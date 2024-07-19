Airbus’s A321XLR has initially been certified with a maximum take-off weight of 97t, but the airframer is working on approval for higher weights for the twinjet.

This 97t figure is the same MTOW as the XLR’s immediate predecessor, the A321LR.

The airframer had originally stated – when its unveiled the XLR in June 2019 – that it would have a MTOW of 101t, giving it the capability for longer-range operations.

Airbus has modified the aircraft’s design to feature a large rear centre tank for higher fuel volumes and a revised landing-gear to support the higher weights.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency’s type certificate for the CFM International Leap-powered XLR – formally designated the A321-253NY – lists the approved MTOW as 97t.

EASA confirms to FlightGlobal that this is the current certified figure.

“However, Airbus intends to soon bring it up to 101t through a specific major change,” says the regulator.

“This will, for instance, allow the installation of an optional forward auxiliary centre tank that is supposed to be certified in the near future.”

Airbus states that it is working on required customer configurations for the aircraft.

CFM’s Leap-1A is the first engine option to be certified on the XLR.

Chief executive Gael Meheust says the powerplant was “always designed” with a 35,000lb (155kN) thrust capability for the higher MTOW.

“As a result, no engine modifications were required, giving operators the added benefit of 100% commonality with their existing A320neo family fleets,” he adds.

Airbus says it has optimised the XLR’s trailing-edge flaps to preserve the A321neo’s engine thrust requirements and take-off performance.

Over 500 XLRs have been ordered and CFM says the Leap-1A has been selected to power over 190 of them so far, distributed across 11 carriers and lessors.

Airbus expects certification of the Pratt & Whitney PW1100G-powered version later this year.

Commercial aircraft chief Christian Scherer says the initial XLR approval is a “key milestone” for the programme.

“The next step is to prepare the aircraft for its first commercial missions with customers worldwide,” he says.

Scherer describes the XLR as a “differentiated product”, adding: “With its long range, the A321XLR enables a host of new direct routes, offering natural growth opportunities to our customers and the travelling public.

“It provides airlines with the efficiency of commonality inside the A320 and A321 product range and its versatile cabin [can offer] a range of service possibilities that are just unique.”