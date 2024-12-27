Poland’s Centralny Port Komunikacyjny, the developer of a new hub airport for the country, is forming a joint venture for the project through a partnership with Warsaw Chopin airport operator PPL.

CPK will have 51% of the venture, CPK Lotnisko, with PPL holding the 49% balance.

“This partnership unites two key players in Polish aviation, combining expertise and resources to deliver a state-of-the-art facility,” says CPK, stating that the partnership will be finalised in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Joint involvement means the airport programme’s aims will be “effectively realised”, says CPK chief Filip Czernicki.

Collaboration ensures the project “remains rooted in national expertise”, says the company, adding that PPL’s involvement aligns with a commitment to use domestic resources to achieve infrastructure ambitions.

“We have the skilled staff and knowledge necessary to meet the challenges associated with the construction of the CPK airport, especially during the launch and operational phases,” says PPL chief Andrzej Ilkow.

The new airport, part of a broader transport interchange, will be located between Warsaw and Lodz.

CPK estimates the construction cost at zl44.7 billion ($10.9 billion) of which 30-40% will be financed directly by the CPK Lotnisko shareholders. CPK will contribute zl9.125 billion with PPL committing up to zl9 billion.

The rest will be sourced from bond issues and other debt instruments.

According to the development schedule the initial phase of the airport will be completed in 2032 and feature two parallel runways. It will have capacity for 34 million annual passengers, and include an intermodal terminal with links to high-speed rail and bus connections.