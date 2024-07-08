Aeroflot Group carrier Rossiya is set to test a new aftersales service system developed to handle the Aviadvigatel PD-14 engine for the Yakovlev MC-21 twinjet.

Russian manufacturer United Engine has started trial operations with the integrated digital information system – called KISPPO – which is intended to create a “single space” for interaction between parties, says state technology firm Rostec.

The PD-14 is the domestically-built powerplant for the MC-21-310 variant.

Rossiya is lined up to become the first operator of the aircraft, which has yet to secure certification.

Specialists from the carrier, as well as Yakovlev, will be connected to the KISPPO platform this month.

“Creation of a modern integrated digital solution takes aircraft engine servicing to a new level,” says United Engine service director Maxim Ishchenko.

He says aftersales processes and life-cycle management for the PD-14 – as well as the Klimov TV7-117ST-01 engine for the Ilyushin Il-114-300 – will be automated by the system.

Ishchenko states that it will enable a “unified approach” to aftersales servicing through a single information space for United Engine to interact with its customers.

The system includes several modules, covering such aspects as fleet management, the customer support centre, and management of technical publications. It will also record operating parameters of engines in order to improve reliability.

“On a single web portal, customers will be able to receive up-to-date technical documentation, and United Engine specialists will keep records of data on the operation of powerplants throughout their entire life-cycle,” says Rostec.

It adds that the customer support service will provide “prompt acceptance and processing” of information requests and technical support, as well as engine operation consultation. Aviadvigatel is establishing an aftersales competence centre at Perm.