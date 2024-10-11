UK long-haul freight carrier European Cargo is opening a second base, at Cardiff Wales airport, expanding from its Bournemouth operation.

European Cargo will open the base on 16 October, according to the airport’s operator.

The airline is to conduct three weekly flights to China from the facility, with the intention of increasing the frequency to four.

“As we continue to grow our business expanding outwards from Bournemouth, we see Wales as a fantastic place to invest in,” says chief executive Jason Holt.

European Cargo commenced operations in April 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic created demand for medical supply transport.

It had been acquiring a fleet of Airbus A340s from carriers including Virgin Atlantic, Iberia and Etihad Airways, and used the jets as temporary freighters during the pandemic.

The airline has stationed its fleet – comprising 10 A340-600s – at Bournemouth, and since the end of 2022 has been modifying them as full freighters under a supplementary type certificate.

European Cargo says it aims to convert all 10 aircraft by mid-2025. The aircraft has a payload capability of 76t.

It has been serving the cities of Chengdu and Haikou.

Cardiff airport’s operator says the carrier’s selection of the Welsh capital is a “positive development”, adding that such benefits as its 24h operation and absence of slot constraints proved appealing.

“There is huge demand for air freighters in the marketplace and this investment in Wales is primarily down to the excellent facilities and teams we have at the airport,” says Cardiff Wales airport chief Spencer Birns.