Air India has taken delivery of its first factory-fresh Boeing 787-9, as it looks to receive more widebodies – including its first Airbus A350-1000 – through the rest of the year.

The 787-9 (registered VT-AWA) arrived at Delhi airport following a delivery flight of almost 17h from Boeing’s Everett factory. It is the first of 20 787s the Star Alliance carrier ordered in 2023, and forms part of a record order for close to 500 new aircraft.

The carrier has configured the 787-9 to seat 296 passengers across three classes – business, premium economy and economy – and alludes to “bespoke cabin interiors” that have been installed during production.

Details of the cabin products will be revealed “in the coming weeks”, Air India adds. The aircraft will enter commercial service in February on an unspecified long-haul route.

The airline currently has six 787-9s in service, which it inherited following its merger with compatriot Vistara.

It also has 26 -8s, which are undergoing cabin upgrades. Air India says “many of these aircraft” will be retrofitted with new products – likely similar to those on the -9s – by the end of the year.

Air India says it expects to take delivery of five more widebodies for the rest of 2026, comprising 787-9s and the first of 20 A350-1000s.