Air New Zealand has started its cabin retrofit programme for its Boeing 787-9s, with the first aircraft inducted at ST Engineering’s Singapore facility on 13 October.
The 787 (ZK-NZH) is the first of 14 787s to undergo a cabin refresh, with the remaining 13 jets to be inducted “one at a time on a rolling schedule”, says Air New Zealand.
The Star Alliance operator expects to complete cabin retrofit works over a two-year period.
The retrofit will see new cabin products across four classes, comprising economy, premium economy, business classes, as well as a newly-introduced Business Premier Luxe class with a suite-like product.
The newly-retrofitted 787s will feature 272 seats in four classes, a slightly lower density compared to its current configuration of 275 or 302 seats.
What appears to be missing in the new aircraft will be the much-anticipated ‘SkyNest’ in-flight bunk-bed product, which it first confirmed in June 2022 when it announced new cabin products for its long-haul fleet.
The new cabin products will also be installed on the eight 787s the airline has on order, states Air New Zealand.
AIR NEW ZEALAND CUSTOMER CHIEF STEPS DOWN
Separately, Air New Zealand announced the departure of its customer and sales chief Leanne Geraghty after a 20-year stint, the latest senior executive to leave the airline in recent months.
Geraghty will step down from the airline in January 2025 to return to Australia to “spend time with her family”, the airline states in a filing. It will begin the process to fill her position soon.
“Throughout her tenure, Leanne has achieved significant milestones, including being a key part of the successful market launches of New York, Houston, Chicago, Taipei, Seoul, and Buenos Aires, as well as leading our global sales efforts,” says Air New Zealand.
Geraghty’s departure comes less than a month after Air New Zealand’s chief operational integrity and safety officer David Morgan stepped down from the management team.
Morgan will return to the flightdeck, where he continues to operate Air New Zealand’s Airbus A320-family fleet.
In mid-June, Air New Zealand said it was trimming its senior leadership team in an effort to save costs. The move saw former corporate affairs chief Mat Bolland leave the airline in late-Ju