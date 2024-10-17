Air New Zealand has started its cabin retrofit programme for its Boeing 787-9s, with the first aircraft inducted at ST Engineering’s Singapore facility on 13 October.

The 787 (ZK-NZH) is the first of 14 787s to undergo a cabin refresh, with the remaining 13 jets to be inducted “one at a time on a rolling schedule”, says Air New Zealand.

The Star Alliance operator expects to complete cabin retrofit works over a two-year period.

The retrofit will see new cabin products across four classes, comprising economy, premium economy, business classes, as well as a newly-introduced Business Premier Luxe class with a suite-like product.

The newly-retrofitted 787s will feature 272 seats in four classes, a slightly lower density compared to its current configuration of 275 or 302 seats.

What appears to be missing in the new aircraft will be the much-anticipated ‘SkyNest’ in-flight bunk-bed product, which it first confirmed in June 2022 when it announced new cabin products for its long-haul fleet.

The new cabin products will also be installed on the eight 787s the airline has on order, states Air New Zealand.