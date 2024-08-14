China Airlines has sold two Boeing 747-400 freighters to South Korean operator Asiana Airlines.

The deal, brokered by Aviation Management Solutions, is valued at more than W69.6 billion ($51 million), according to stock exchange filings. Asiana says it is purchasing the jets to replace its fleet of aging freighters to “enhance punctuality”.

The two aircraft bear the MSNs 30768 and 30765, according to Aviation Management Solutions. Cirium fleets data shows that MSN30768 has been registered N111VL and was formerly B-18711. It was delivered to the Taiwanese operator in 2002.

According to China Airlines, the transaction of this freighter is valued at no more than $29 million, with a projected gain of no more than $2.2 million.

Meanwhile, MSN30765 was formerly B-18708, and has been re-registered N132VL. China Airlines operated the freighter between 2001 and 2024, according to fleets data. A filing in May states that the transaction price was no more than $25 million, with a projected gain of around $4.3 million.

Both freighters are powered by GE Aerospace CF6 engines and are currently in storage at Victorville in the USA.

The acquisition comes as Asiana prepares to divest its cargo business in the lead-up to its merger with compatriot Korean Air.

On 7 August, Korean said it had signed a “basic business sale agreement” with Air Incheon for the acquisition of the cargo business.