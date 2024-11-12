Wet-lease specialist Avia Solutions Group expects to begin taking delivery of its newly-ordered Boeing 737 Max 8s at the beginning of the next decade.

It says the agreement – which includes 40 firm aircraft and purchase rights on another 40 – involves deliveries from 2030.

All 737 Max jets are powered by CFM International Leap-1B engines.

Avia Solutions, which is based in Dublin, has several airline operations giving it a broad spread of air operator’s certificates under which it could place the aircraft.

It already has 14 737 Max 8s within its fleet of 220 airframes.

“Leisure-focused airlines around the world experience notable seasonal fluctuations in traffic, with peak demand for flights typically occurring in the summer season,” says chair Gediminas Ziemelis.

“[Wet-leasing] is the optimal solution to address this need without airlines having to take on long-term financial commitments.”

He says the Max will “enhance” the fleets of its carriers and provide “operational flexibility” and improved fuel efficiency.

Avia Solutions has 11 air operator’s certificates in its portfolio, and is progressing with further AOC development.

It expects its start-up Avion Express Brasil to commence operations in early 2025 – a slight slip from previous estimates – after entering the latest stage of the Brazilian AOC regulatory process.

“We anticipate the arrival of our first aircraft in Brazil shortly,” says Avion Express Brasil chief Esteban Jauregui Lorda.

The carrier will enable Avia Solutions to transfer European-based aircraft to South America during seasonal shifts.

“As we progress with the inspections for our AOC, we move closer to providing the ability for airlines in Brazil and the region to scale to meet seasonal passenger demand,” says Jauregui Lorda, adding that the regional market will support 10-15 additional aircraft.