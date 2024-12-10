Cambodia Angkor Air is to supplement its fleet with three ATR 72-600s, as it prepares to undergo a rebranding.

The carrier operates Airbus A320-family jets as well as ATRs for regional flights.

It had indicated earlier this year that it intended to sell two of its ATR 72-500s – manufactured in 2010 – from September, and lease three ATR 72-600s from May 2025.

ATR says the three aircraft will be acquired by Chinese lessor HNCA Aviation Financial Leasing, part of a Henan-based civil aviation development and investment group.

They will be leased to Cambodia Angkor Air next year, the airframer states, adding that the carrier plans a change of name, to Air Cambodia, on 1 January.

“This partnership with ATR and HNCA underscores our commitment to providing our passengers with reliable and modern air travel options,” says Cambodia Angkor Air chief Zhan David.

ATR says the fleet expansion is in line with Cambodian government plans to increase regional connectivity and develop additional airports.