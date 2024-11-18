Congo Airways is to lease a pair of Boeing 737s from Avia Solutions Group as part of an effort to restore capacity.

Both aircraft are being taken on a six-month wet-lease from Avia’s KlasJet division.

KlasJet says Congo Airways’ pair of Airbus A320s have been grounded for engine maintenance, and the airline needs the narrowbody capacity to reinstate services.

One 737-800 – registered LY-BBN – has been leased from November to the end of April next year.

The aircraft has been based at Kinshasa and assigned to domestic routes including Lubumbashi.

KlasJet says it has newly agreed with Congo Airways the wet-lease of a second 737-800 (LY-MGM), which will conduct similar operations to the first.

This second aircraft is being leased from mid-November.

“Six-month deployment of the aircraft is the ideal length for a [wet-lease] contract and serves as a perfect tool for the airline’s recovery,” says KlasJet deputy chief commercial officer Augustinas Riskus.

KlasJet had previously engaged with Congo Airways on a short-term wet-lease last year.

Riskus says the 737 leases will provide a “bridge back to operational status” for the carrier.

“Along with providing two aircraft and professional crew, we are also sharing our extensive experience to support [Congo Airways] in its successful return to operations,” he adds.