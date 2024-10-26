Czech Airlines has ceased to be a member of the SkyTeam alliance, following a change to the company’s business model that involves associate airline Smartwings taking over its operations.

SkyTeam says the carrier’s membership ended effective 26 October.

As a result of the structural change, Czech Airlines will no longer operate passenger or cargo flights under its ‘OK’ designator code.

Czech Airlines had stated earlier this year that the revision would take place at the beginning of the winter season on 27 October.

While its CSA brand will remain in existence, the flight operations are shifting to Smartwings and its subsidiary companies, while CSA becomes a holding organisation.

The measure is aimed at improving efficiency by taking advantage of synergies between the two companies.

Smartwings, which operates under the ‘QS’ designator code, has a fleet of Boeing 737s, including the 737 Max, but will also use Airbus A320s and A220s in Czech Airlines colours.

SkyTeam insists the withdrawal of Czech Airlines – which agreed to join the alliance in 2000 – will have “little impact” on the group’s network, and the Prague hub will remain connected through five member carriers.

While Czech Airlines was founded in 1923, and celebrated its 100th anniversary last year, Smartwings is far younger, having emerged about 20 years ago as a budget airline brand of leisure firm Travel Service.

Travel Service took over Czech Airlines in 2018, acquiring a majority stake, when shareholders including SkyTeam partner Korean Air opted to sell their interests.

Czech Airlines ran into severe difficulties during the Covid-19 pandemic, ultimately filing for insolvency in early 2021 before undergoing a re-organisation from which it exited in June 2022.