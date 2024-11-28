UK budget carrier EasyJet is to extend pilot-training operations to Amsterdam, and increase its capabilities at London Gatwick and Milan in order to support fleet expansion.

The carrier has 347 aircraft and expects this figure to reach just under 400 by the end of fiscal 2027-28.

EasyJet is replacing its Airbus A319s and some of its older A320s. The carrier has 299 aircraft on order – comprising 168 A321neo and 131 A320neo models – which take its delivery stream out to 2034.

It states that it will broaden its partnership with simulation specialist CAE, with two additional simulators at Gatwick and one in Milan.

But it will also open training operations at Amsterdam with a pair of simulators dedicated to EasyJet.

The carrier says the extra capabilities will become operational from winter 2025.

Chief operating officer David Morgan says the European facilities will “play a critical role” in supporting the airline’s growth.

The carrier is opening a UK base at London Southend next year, stationing three aircraft at the site, and plans new bases in Milan Linate and Rome Fiumicino through remedial conditions linked to the Lufthansa-ITA Airways tie-up.

EasyJet introduced 16 new aircraft – as well as eight older ones – during the 2023-24 fiscal year, and says it aims to take nine new A320neo-family jets in 2024-25.