Middle Eastern carrier Emirates is preparing for Airbus A350 operations with an enhanced jointly-developed pilot-training programme which takes advantage of IATA principles and Airbus experience.

Emirates says it will train an initial batch of 256 pilots through the new course, at it facility in Dubai, from July this year.

The airline is to introduce A350-900s – of which it has 65 on order – this year, and is aiming to have 1,000 pilots complete A350 type ratings.

Emirates’ two-phase programme will focus on competency-based training and include 20 days of simulator training.

It says the scheme will be “driven by pilot competency and behaviour” and take advantage of a training philosophy which enables instructors to assess individuals and seek immediate performance improvements.

Emirates will contribute its operational knowledge to the “tailored” programme which will incorporate IATA principles and documentation as well as Airbus’s A350 competency-based training experience.

The partners disclosed the training plan during the IATA annual general meeting in Dubai. IATA has a crew-training guide which reflects ICAO standards on competency-based training.

“This latest initiative is part of Emirates’ commitment to deliver the highest standards of service and comfort while supporting our operational growth and expansion,” says Emirates senior vice-president of flight training Capt Bader Al Marzooqi.

Airbus head of flight training worldwide Capt Stephan Labrucherie adds that the tie-up ensures Emirates pilots will receive “the most comprehensive and effective training” and support “smooth entry” of the A350 into Emirates’ fleet.