Ethiopian Airlines has confirmed it is to manage a newly-launched carrier, Air Congo, for the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

It will hold a 49% share in the airline while the government will have the 51% balance.

Air Congo emerged in early December and its initial Boeing 737-800 aircraft are painted in the carrier’s colours.

Both aircraft – 9S-AGA and 9S-AOA – have been sourced from Ethiopian Airlines.

The aircraft have been serving key routes from Kinshasa, including Lubumbashi and Goma, and Air Congo aims to operate initially to seven domestic airports.

“This partnership will provide greater connectivity for the DRC and Central Africa, facilitating investment, trade, and tourism, thereby contributing to socio-economic growth of the region,” says Ethiopian Airlines Group chief Mesfin Tasew.

He says the launch of Air Congo is a “significant step” in its strategy to establish a hub presence at several cities across the African continent.

It already has partnerships with Togo’s Asky, Malawi Airlines and Zambia Airways.

Ethiopian says aircraft lease, technical and systems support agreements have been signed between the Air Congo partners, and Ethiopian plans to train Congolese nationals as cockpit crew, cabin crew and ground-support personnel.

Air Congo appears set to provide capacity at a time when the future of flag-carrier Congo Airways remains uncertain.

Congo Airways recently agreed to introduce 737-800s from wet-lease specialist Avia Solutions Group, to provide bridge capacity while its Airbus A320s are out of service. Avia Solutions’ KlasJet operation is supplying the 737s.