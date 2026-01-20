Ethiopian Airlines is ordering another nine Boeing 787-9s, which will be delivered early in the next decade.

The Star Alliance carrier states that the twinjets will be introduced over the course of 2031-33.

“This order underscores our continued commitment to enhancing our fleet with modern, fuel-efficient aircraft, thereby further strengthening our customer service,” says Ethiopian Airlines Group chief Mesfin Tasew.

“We will continue to acquire more aircraft and adopt the latest technologies as part of our strategic vision to advance sustainable aviation.”

Ethiopian operates both the 787-9 and 787-8 variants of the aircraft.

It has not specified an engine selection for the additional nine jets. Ethiopian has aircraft fitted with both Rolls-Royce Trent 1000s and GE Aerospace GEnx-1Bs.

Ethiopian says the 787 agreement was finalised in December, along with a commitment to 11 more 737 Max jets which had been disclosed during the Dubai air show the previous month.

The carrier also firmed an order six Airbus A350-900s, similarly unveiled at the show, in early December.

Confirmation of the fleet expansion follows the formal initiation of construction for the airline’s new hub – Addis Ababa’s Bishoftu international airport.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the airport took place on 10 January, attended by the country’s prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, and other senior government and airline officials.

Tasew says Bishoftu will be Africa’s largest airport and “redefine the continent’s aviation ecosystem”.

The airport’s initial phase, capable of handling 60 million annual passengers, is scheduled for completion by 2030.

It will subsequently be expanded to accommodate 110 million.

“Bishoftu international airport is a major step towards addressing the infrastructural gap in Africa and a key player in implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area,” says Tasew. “We are committed to realising the completion of this project.”