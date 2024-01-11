Finnair has named postal company head Turkka Kuusisto as the carrier’s new chief executive, succeeding Topi Manner.

Manner is set to leave the carrier on 15 January.

Kuusisto has led the state-owned Posti Group since 2020, having previously held a number of senior positions in the company.

His career has also included working for credit management service Lindorff Group.

Kuusisto will take over as the head of Finnair by 11 July, says the airline. In the interim chief operating officer Jaakko Schildt will step into the role.

Finnair chair Sanna Suvanto-Harsaae says the airline has “restored its profitability” and is “well-positioned to continue to build a sustainable future”.

Suvanto-Harsaee adds that Kuusisto will bring a “strong understanding of complex industries” as well as “proven people leadership and strategy skills” to the airline.