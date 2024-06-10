Romanian carrier HiSky has conducted its first service to New York JFK, restoring a long-haul link from Bucharest after two decades.

HiSky used an Airbus A330-200 to operate the flight on 7 June.

It says it has “written history” with the 10h flight to JFK. Romanian flag-carrier Tarom had previously served New York with Airbus A310s, but withdrew some 20 years ago when it ended long-haul services.

HiSky obtained its air operator’s certificate from the Romanian authorities in December 2020.

It had sought permission to serve US destinations in April last year, originally indicating that it would use long-range Airbus A321LR twinjets on the routes.

The carrier was granted authorisation in June 2023, under the US-European open skies agreement.

It subsequently stated that it would acquire widebody A330s in order to open long-haul services.

HiSky’s A330-200 (YR-KID) is a Rolls-Royce Trent 700-powered aircraft, delivered new to China’s Sichuan Airlines in 2010, and currently leased to the Romanian operator from US-based Air Lease.