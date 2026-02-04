Indian budget carrier IndiGo is suspending its Copenhagen route after just four months, as part of measures to improve reliability in its long-haul network.

IndiGo has introduced several Boeing 787-9 aircraft on lease from Scandinavian operator Norse Atlantic.

But it states that this widebody operation has been facing “external operational constraints”.

IndiGo attributes this to “continuously changing” airspace restrictions as well as congestion at Indian and overseas airports.

“These factors significantly increased flight and block times, causing strain over the airline’s 787-9 schedule,” it adds.

IndiGo is taking “immediate measures” to restore reliability to its widebody network, cutting from 17 February the Copenhagen route – opened in October last year – until further notice.

The airline will also reduce frequency on its Delhi-Manchester route in steps from five to three weekly services. This route was opened in November.

IndiGo says this adjustment was planned for the summer schedule but is being introduced earlier to ease the long-haul situation.

The budget carrier recently struggled with severe operational issues in the first week of December 2025.

IndiGo says it is carrying out an in-depth review of the “robustness and resilience” of its internal processes, following the disruption, in preparation for a transition to revised flight-duty time limitations.