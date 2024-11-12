Italian carrier ITA Airways is to open a service to the Libyan capital Tripoli, despite much of the country still considered risky for air transport.

ITA intends to operate to Tripoli’s Mitiga airport, on the coast, rather than the city’s main international airport which lies some 13nm inland.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has an active conflict-zone information bulletin – valid until the end of April 2025 – advising carriers not to fly within Libyan airspace, citing a high risk of intentional or unintentional attacks on civil aviation at all altitudes.

But EASA makes an exception for airports on the Libyan coast, as long as airlines conduct approaches over the Mediterranean Sea, in “full co-ordination” with local authorities and air traffic control.

Airlines must also ensure that such flights are based on a “robust” risk assessment.

ITA aims to begin operating to Mitiga from Rome Fiumicino on 12 January next year.

Its reservations engine indicates Airbus A319s will be deployed on the route, which will be flown twice-weekly.

The carrier says the restoration of flights follows “essential support” from the Italian government as well as the Italian and Libyan civil aviation regulators.

“Libya is a highly-important market,” says ITA general manager Andrea Benassi.

“This route will enhance trade between our nations while supporting the many Italian businesses operating in the North African country.”

Tripoli will bring to 55 the number of destinations ITA is serving over the winter season.