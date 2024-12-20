Lufthansa Group has disclosed that it is purchasing another five Airbus A350-1000s, taking its overall commitment to 15 of the variant.

The aircraft will be delivered over the course of 2028-30.

They will bring overall A350 orders for the German group to 75 – including 60 of the smaller A350-900.

“With the state-of-the-art A350 long-haul jets, we are accelerating the largest fleet modernisation in our history,” says chief executive Carsten Spohr.

“We are investing more than ever before in our history to make air transport more sustainable.”

All A350-1000s are powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines.

Lufthansa Group had previously ordered 10 A350-1000s in March last year, deliveries of which are scheduled to commence in April 2026.

It says it will use long-haul twin-engined aircraft to replace older four-engined models including the Boeing 747-400, Airbus A340-600 and A340-300.