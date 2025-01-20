German leisure operator Eurowings is to modernise its fleet with Boeing 737 Max 8 twinjets from 2027, through an allocation from Lufthansa Group.

Eurowings will receive 40 of the type under the renewal plan. They will replace Airbus A319s as well as the airline’s older A320s.

The carrier states that the Max deliveries will take place over a six-year period, running to 2032.

Eurowings points out that the 189-seat Max will offer a 39-seat capacity hike over the A319s.

“Its significantly longer range also makes it the perfect choice for longer medium-haul destinations, which Eurowings is increasingly offering in its portfolio,” the carrier adds.

Lufthansa Group has granted clearance for the fleet plan.

All 737 Max jets are powered by CFM International Leap-1B engines.

Eurowings says the approval provides the airline with “state-of-the-art jets and engines that have particularly low fuel consumption and noise emissions”.

It values the acquisition at around $5 billion at catalogue prices, adding that the renewal is the “largest and most expensive sustainability project” in its history.

“We have a responsibility to reconcile economic and ecological topics,” says Eurowings chief Jens Bischof.

He adds that the Max’s efficiency will allow it to offer “fair and attractive” fares to passengers.

“Without such a technological leap, an airline will hardly be able to operate successfully on the market in the 2030s.”