Luxembourg’s flag-carrier, Luxair, has exercise options for another pair of Embraer 195-E2 twinjets, following its initial agreement for four of the type last year.

The firming of the options brings its E195-E2 commitment to six.

Luxair still holds purchase rights for three more of the model, says Embraer, adding that the airline has conversion rights to the smaller E190-E2 variant.

The airline is due to take its first E195-E2 in early 2026.

Its aircraft will be configured with a single-class, 136-seat layout, with seats supplied by Recaro.

Chief executive Gilles Feith says the aircraft is a “critical investment in Luxair’s future”, with the type offering better fuel efficiency and quieter flights.

The jet “aligns perfectly” with the carrier’s ambition to develop a “more sustainable, efficient, and customer-focused” operation, adds Feith.

Embraer says the firmed options gives the carrier additional delivery slots for 2027.