New Caledonian carrier Aircalin has emerged as the customer behind a previously-undisclosed order for a pair of Airbus A350-900s.

Aircalin is already an Airbus customer with a pair of A330-900s – having previously operated A330-200s – and it also has two A320neos.

Chief executive Georges Selefen says the A350 agreement is a “continuation of our long-standing partnership” with the airframer.

“These aircraft are essential for operating our recently inaugurated Noumea-Paris, via Bangkok, route,” he adds.

“They will open the doors to very long-haul flights and enable Aircalin to pursue its development strategy.”

Aircalin will configure the A350s with seats for over 320 passengers, in a three-class layout. Like the A330-900s, the A350s are powered by Rolls-Royce Trent engines.

Airbus has not indicated when the order was placed, although its backlog figures list an agreement for a pair of A350-900s, for an unidentified customer, booked on 28 February.