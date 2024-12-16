Budget carrier Norwegian is entering a co-operation with flight schools in Scandinavia and Spain to secure its future pilot corps.

The airline is collaborating with Lund University’s school of aviation in Sweden, as well as OSM Aviation Academy in both Sweden and Norway.

It is also partnering the Danish Center Air Pilot Academy and the Spanish-based FTEJerez.

“With this new agreement, we get the opportunity to get to know the cadets during their education,” says Norwegian people director Guro Poulsen.

“This also allows those who are hired by Norwegian to start working immediately while receiving a type-rating course for the aircraft the company operates, as well as other necessary theory and advanced training courses.”

Norwegian says the pilot cadets it “believes will fit into the company” might be offered positions immediately after completing their studies. Pilot training takes around 20 months.

The carrier says the partnerships are important because the industry is forecasting a rising demand for pilots – as a result of retirements and increased travel – while costs for training “act as a barrier”.

“This is a great way for us to attract pilots,” says Poulsen. Norwegian currently employs some 1,300 cockpit personnel with around half in Norway.

It states that the training schools – which have modern fleets including Cessna, Diamond and Piper aircraft – are “all well-regarded” in the industry.