Premium transatlantic operator La Compagnie is to introduce another Airbus A321neo, which is set to join the fleet in September 2026.

La Compagnie has disclosed the expansion as it commemorates 10 years of services.

The airline currently uses a pair of A321neos – fitted with CFM International Leap-1A engines – on flights to New York’s Newark airport from Paris Orly, Milan Malpensa and Nice.

It states that it has carried over 480,000 passengers since it started services in 2014.

“Over the past decade, we have not only expanded our routes and services but have also weathered global challenges, which has made us stronger and more resilient,” says chief executive Christian Vernet.

It has outlined a series of commemorative events, but states that its future plans include the additional A321neo.

The aircraft will feature an interior configuration of 68 full-flat seats in a 2-2 layout. It lists its current interiors as comprising 76 seats.

La Compagnie says the routes for the twinjet will be unveiled in January 2026.