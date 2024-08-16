Romanian flag-carrier Tarom appears to be trading its slots at London Heathrow to Qatar Airways, according to documentation from the airport’s slot-co-ordinator.

Tarom has been operating daily service from Bucharest using Airbus A318s.

But slot co-ordinator ACL’s records on 14 August list a “permanent slot transfer” from Tarom to Qatar Airways which takes effect from 27 October, the beginning of the winter season.

It adds that the slots have been sold, although no financial data on the transaction has been disclosed.

Qatar Airways will use the slots for a Doha flight, QR109/110, operated by Boeing 777-300ERs.

The Romanian carrier has been undergoing restructuring, aid for which was approved by the European Commission earlier this year – although with conditions including a reduction in the number of routes Tarom operates.

FlightGlobal has sought comment from Tarom, which is a member of the SkyTeam alliance. Qatar Airways belongs to rival Oneworld.

Neither carrier appears to have yet included the change on its reservation system.