SAS has resolved a dispute with Norwegian cabin crew unions after flight attendants initiated a work stoppage.

The Scandinavian carrier has reached an agreement with the two unions, NKF and SNK, after four days of disruption to services.

SAS states that only a “limited number” of flights – mainly in Norway – were affected, and it expects the traffic programme to be fully restored on 28 August.

“Finally, we can resume normal operations and fly our customers to their desired destinations and continue our important work going forward,” says airline services chief Kjetil Habjorg.

Habjorg adds that the carrier will be able to put its “full focus” on finalising its ‘SAS Forward’ restructuring scheme and “set the course to build and grow a profitable airline”.

Head of the SAS Norge cabin association, within the employee organisation Parat, Martinus Rokkum confirms the strike is over.

He says the salary increase of around 7.5% this year, backdated to May, is in line with other carriers in Norway.

While he argues that the salary level overall remains low, the agreement – covering 2024-26 – is satisfactory, adding that the unions have secured reductions in workload as part of a deal on revised working conditions.

SAS has been under US Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection over the course of the restructuring process. The carrier is set to leave Star Alliance for SkyTeam on 1 September.